icetana - secures new order from du



icetana has received an order from mobile telecom operator ‘du’, for an initial renewable term of twelve months. A new vertical market sector for icetana.

du (previously known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) is one of the largest telecommunications operators in the United Arab Emirates, with 39% of the country’s mobile subscribers.

The order continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the Middle Eastern market, adding to its extensive coverage of local shopping mall surveillance.

