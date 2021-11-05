Media Releasesicetana

icetana - secures new order from du

05 Nov 2021 02:45 PM


Highlights:

  • icetana has received an order from mobile telecom operator ‘du’, for an initial renewable term of twelve months. A new vertical market sector for icetana.
  • du (previously known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) is one of the largest telecommunications operators in the United Arab Emirates, with 39% of the country’s mobile subscribers.
  • The order continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the Middle Eastern market, adding to its extensive coverage of local shopping mall surveillance.

icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order to supply icetana’s motion intelligence video analytics solution to du.

du, previously known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, is a respected and very successful telecommunications operator in the United Arab Emirates, with 39% of the country’s mobile subscribers.

