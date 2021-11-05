icetana - secures new order from du

Highlights:
icetana has received an order from mobile telecom operator ‘du’, for an initial renewable term of twelve months. A new vertical market sector for icetana.
du (previously known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) is one of the largest telecommunications operators in the United Arab Emirates, with 39% of the country’s mobile subscribers.
The order continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the Middle Eastern market, adding to its extensive coverage of local shopping mall surveillance.
icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order to supply icetana’s motion intelligence video analytics solution to du.
