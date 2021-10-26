View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:



-- Quarterly revenue of $376,000, almost all of which was recurring

revenue.

-- Total cash receipts of $1,078,000 during the quarter, with $535,000 from customers and $543,000 from the FY2021 R&D tax incentive payment.

-- Positive pipeline growth with several deployments scheduled around easing of COVID restrictions.



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.



Revenue and cashflow



Quarterly revenue through the September quarter was $376,000 as some opportunities were affected by Delta variant lockdowns. Effective receivables management supported strong cash receipts from customers.



The Company received a total of $1,078,000 cash during the quarter, up 19% on the previous quarter, of which $535,000 was received from customers, and the balance from the R&D tax incentive claim from the previous financial year.



