icetana - New shopping mall expansion order



-- icetana has received an order for a further expansion of its motion intelligence platform to a large shopping mall site in the Middle East valued at US$138,000 over the first 12 months of service.

-- The order continues to build on icetana’s strong presence in the Middle East surveillance market adding to over 8,000 shopping mall surveillance cameras already licensed.

-- The customer operates several high-end shopping malls and this is the second mall being connected by icetana.



icetana Limited (ASX:ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order to supply icetana’s motion intelligence video analytics solution to an existing customer which operates a number of Middle Eastern shopping malls.



The order has a value of US$138,000 (circa A$187,000) inclusive of 12 months of support and maintenance. This deployment represents icetana’s second retail mall site with this customer. Other sites provide considerable opportunity for additional growth.



