View All icetana News

icetana - Response to ASX Aware Query



We refer to your letter (ASX Letter) dated 17 September 2021 to icetana Limited (ICE, icetana or the Company).



Unless specifically defined otherwise, capitalised terms used in this letter have the same meaning as given in the ASX Letter.



The Company responds to each of the queries in the ASX Letter as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document