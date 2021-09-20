Media Releasesicetana

View All icetana News


icetana - Panasonic and R&D update

20 Sep 2021 09:37 AM


Highlights:

-- Working with Macnica, Panasonic will integrate icetana into the leading video management system in Japan.
-- icetana receives $534,000 cash from the Federal Government’s research and development tax incentive program.

icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that Panasonic Net Solutions Co Ltd (“Panasonic NETS”) is building a next-generation surveillance system which integrates the strengths of its ArgosView video management system (“VMS”) and icetana’s motion intelligence software.

Panasonic NETS is the industry leader in Japan for video surveillance systems with ArgosView being the most widely used VMS in the country.

icetana’s partner Macnica Inc (“Macnica”), which has strengths in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and deep learning, is driving the technical element of the integration.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.