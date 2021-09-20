View All icetana News

icetana - Panasonic and R&D update



Highlights:



-- Working with Macnica, Panasonic will integrate icetana into the leading video management system in Japan.

-- icetana receives $534,000 cash from the Federal Government’s research and development tax incentive program.



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE “icetana” or “the Company”) advises that Panasonic Net Solutions Co Ltd (“Panasonic NETS”) is building a next-generation surveillance system which integrates the strengths of its ArgosView video management system (“VMS”) and icetana’s motion intelligence software.



Panasonic NETS is the industry leader in Japan for video surveillance systems with ArgosView being the most widely used VMS in the country.



icetana’s partner Macnica Inc (“Macnica”), which has strengths in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and deep learning, is driving the technical element of the integration.



