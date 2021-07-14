icetana - Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $663,000, up 76% from the prior quarter.
- Cash receipts of $817,000 from customers during the quarter.
- Annualised recurring revenue grew 64% to $1.3m.
- 100% customer retention over the quarter, including multiple customer expansions.
- Positive pipeline growth with several large deployments scheduled around easing of COVID restrictions.
icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.
