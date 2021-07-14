View All icetana News

icetana - Quarterly Activities Report



Highlights:



- Quarterly revenue of $663,000, up 76% from the prior quarter.

- Cash receipts of $817,000 from customers during the quarter.

- Annualised recurring revenue grew 64% to $1.3m.

- 100% customer retention over the quarter, including multiple customer expansions.

- Positive pipeline growth with several large deployments scheduled around easing of COVID restrictions.



icetana Limited (ASX: ICE) (“icetana” or “the Company” or “we”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.



