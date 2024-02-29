View All eCargo Holdings News

eCargo Holdings - 2023 Full Year Financial Results



29 February 2024 (SYDNEY): eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) today announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (FY23).



-- Achieved record revenue of HK$188.2 million, a 50% increase, driven by the success of eCargo’s B2B supply chain platform, Flow



-- Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of HK$9.2 million, up 14%, reflecting improved efficiency in the business driven by proprietary supply chain technology



-- Statutory NPAT up 5% to HK$4.74 million (FY22: HK$4.72 million)



-- Well-positioned to continue connecting in-demand brands with Chinese consumers, through a comprehensive omnichannel strategy, expansive distribution network and efficient end-to-end supply chain solution



-- Strong balance sheet in place to self-fund operations and further grow profitability



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document