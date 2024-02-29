Media ReleaseseCargo Holdings

View All eCargo Holdings News


eCargo Holdings - 2023 Full Year Financial Results

29 Feb 2024 08:08 AM


29 February 2024 (SYDNEY): eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) today announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 (FY23).

-- Achieved record revenue of HK$188.2 million, a 50% increase, driven by the success of eCargo’s B2B supply chain platform, Flow

-- Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of HK$9.2 million, up 14%, reflecting improved efficiency in the business driven by proprietary supply chain technology

-- Statutory NPAT up 5% to HK$4.74 million (FY22: HK$4.72 million)

-- Well-positioned to continue connecting in-demand brands with Chinese consumers, through a comprehensive omnichannel strategy, expansive distribution network and efficient end-to-end supply chain solution

-- Strong balance sheet in place to self-fund operations and further grow profitability

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?