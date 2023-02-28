View All eCargo Holdings News

eCargo Holdings - 2022 Full Year Financial Results



SYDNEY, 28 February 2023: eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) is pleased to announce today its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 (FY22).



FY22 Results Highlights (1):



Record growth achieved across all key business metrics, driven by new exclusive brand partnerships and growth of eCargo’s proprietary technology platforms;

Revenue from continuing operations2 of HK$125.4 million, up 43.2%, attributable to the significant uplift in demand for high quality imported products in China and sales through the Group’s proprietary B2B technology platform;

Statutory NPAT of HK$28.1 million (FY21: HK$0.9 million); excluding the sale of Amblique, NPAT2 was up 422% to HK$4.7 million, representing significant growth in scale and profitability;

The sale of Amblique recapitalised the Group, bringing focus to growing brands in Asia and investments in proprietary technology platforms;

Strong balance sheet in place to self-fund operations and further grow profitability;

Well placed to continue to connect in-demand brands to Chinese consumers in 2023, developing a 360 digital ecosystem and delivering improved profitability. For more information, download the attached PDF.



