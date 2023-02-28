Media ReleaseseCargo Holdings

View All eCargo Holdings News


eCargo Holdings - 2022 Full Year Financial Results

28 Feb 2023 09:57 AM


SYDNEY, 28 February 2023: eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) is pleased to announce today its financial results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022 (FY22). 

FY22 Results Highlights (1):

  • Record growth achieved across all key business metrics, driven by new exclusive brand partnerships and growth of eCargo’s proprietary technology platforms;
  • Revenue from continuing operations2 of HK$125.4 million, up 43.2%, attributable to the significant uplift in demand for  high quality imported products in China and sales through the Group’s proprietary B2B technology platform;
  • Statutory NPAT of HK$28.1 million (FY21: HK$0.9 million); excluding the sale of Amblique, NPAT2 was up 422% to HK$4.7 million, representing significant growth in scale and profitability;
  • The sale of Amblique recapitalised the Group, bringing focus to growing brands in Asia and investments in proprietary technology platforms;
  • Strong balance sheet in place to self-fund operations and further grow profitability;
  • Well placed to continue to connect in-demand brands to Chinese consumers in 2023, developing a 360 digital ecosystem and delivering improved profitability.
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.