eCargo Holdings - Response to ASX Price Query



eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) refers to your letter dated 20 February 2023 regarding an ASX Price and Volume Query (“Price Query”) and responds to your questions as follows:



1. Is ECG aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?



No. The Group is not aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



