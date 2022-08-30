Media ReleaseseCargo Holdings

eCargo - 2022 Interim Financial Information

30 Aug 2022 08:15 AM


eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX: ECG) (ECG, eCargo or the Group) today announced its interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (1H FY22).

Results Overview(1):

  • Statutory NPAT of HK$24.7 million, including profit from Amblique of HK$23.3 million; Underlying NPAT2 of HK$1.4 million (1H FY21: loss of HK$8.4 million)
  • Revenue from continuing operations2 of HK$46.8 million, down 7% despite 3 months of lockdowns in China
  • Strong improvement in Gross Margin from continuing operations to 39% (1H21: 31%), due to sustained focus on higher margin products, exclusive distribution agreements with in-demand brands and growth in B2B platform JuJiaXuan (JJX)
  • Underlying EBITDA2 of HK$3.6 million, reflective of profitable business model (1H FY21: loss of HK$3.9 million)
  • Strong balance sheet following divestment of Amblique provides flexibility to pursue growth opportunities

