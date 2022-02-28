View All eCargo Holdings News

eCargo Holdings - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer



February 28th, 2022 (SYDNEY): eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) (‘eCargo’ or ‘the Group’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oscar Tsang as Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Tsang joined eCargo in October 2020 as the Group’s Financial Controller and had a critical role in the Group’s restructure efforts which have resulted in the Group’s first net profit in FY21.



Prior to joining eCargo, Oscar worked as Financial Controller of VTeam Financial Service Group and China Financial Services Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, overseeing all aspects of financial management, corporate finance, global investor relations and management across these businesses. He also spent several years with Ernst & Young and Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Hong Kong.



Mr. Tsang’s appointment follows a one and a half year vacancy in the role, during which time he has overseen a strong improvement in the Group’s financial results and position as Financial Controller, achieving both the first EBITDA and net profit, in consecutive years.



Commenting on Oscar Tsang’s appointment, eCargo Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Lun said: “I’m thrilled to promote Oscar Tsang to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer. Oscar has been instrumental in improving the financial health and position of our business by overseeing the restructure, removing unprofitable business centres and developing new business segments with me. His work has been important in achieving our Group first net profit in FY21, a result that confirms my belief that he is the right candidate for the position of Chief Financial Officer, and to help guide the business as we embark on an exciting 2022 for eCargo.”



