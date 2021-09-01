View All eCargo Holdings News

eCargo Holdings - Appendix 4D - Updated



eCargo Holdings Limited (ASX:ECG) ('eCargo', 'ECG' or the 'Company') refers to the ASX Appendix 4D and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for the six months ended 30 June 2021 lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A on 26 August 2021 (Appendix 4D).



The 'Report on Review of the Interim Financial Information' provided by PricewaterhouseCoopers and appended to the Appendix 4D was not signed-off or on letterhead. This was an inadvertent oversight has been rectified by way of the updated Appendix 4D annexed under cover of this ASX Announcement. The Appendix 4D is otherwise unchanged.



