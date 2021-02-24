View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Final Election Results and Scale Back



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX:XPL) (Xplore) is pleased to announce the final outcome of Elections made by Xplore shareholders in respect of the scheme of arrangement under which HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) (HUB24) will acquire 100% of the shares in Xplore (Share Scheme) which became legally effective on 19 February 2021. Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 18 December 2020.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



