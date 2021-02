View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Suspension from Official Quotation



The securities of Xplore Wealth Limited (‘XPL’) will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Friday, 19 February 2021, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Federal Court of Australia orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which HUB24 Limited will acquire all of the issued capital in XPL.



