Xplore Wealth - Lodgement of Court Orders with ASIC



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX:XPL) (Xplore) confirms that an office copy of the orders made on 18 February 2021 by the Federal Court of Australia (Court) approving the Share Scheme and the Option Scheme has today been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 18 December 2020.



Accordingly, under section 411(10) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Schemes are now legally effective. Accompanying this announcement is an office copy of the Court’s orders as lodged with ASIC. The indicative timetable for the implementation of the Schemes is as set out in Xplore’s announcement of 18 February 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document