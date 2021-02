View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Results of Scheme Meetings



Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) (Xplore) is pleased to announce that at the Share Scheme Meeting and the Option Scheme Meeting held earlier today, Xplore Shareholders voted in favour of the Share Scheme and Xplore Optionholders voted in favour of the Option Scheme, as referred to in the Scheme Booklet dated 18 December 2020.



Defined terms in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Booklet.



