View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Chair's Script for Scheme Meetings



Xplore Wealth Limited (ACN 128 316 441) attaches an abridged Chair’s script for each of the Share Scheme Meeting and Option Scheme Meeting (as referred to in the Scheme Booklet dated 18 December 2020) to be held today.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document