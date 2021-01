View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Quarterly Market Update



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX: XPL) (the Company or Xplore) is pleased to provide our Quarterly Market Update for the quarter ended 31 December 2020, including preliminary unaudited financial results for the period. These unaudited results are ahead of the release of its Appendix 4D and final auditor reviewed half year report in late February 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document