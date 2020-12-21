View All Xplore Wealth News

ASIC Registration of Scheme Booklet

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) (Xplore) is pleased to announce that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has today registered the explanatory statement (the Scheme Booklet) in relation to the proposed acquisition of Xplore by HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) (HUB24) by way of scheme of arrangement between Xplore and its shareholders (Share Scheme) and a separate concurrent scheme of arrangement between Xplore and its optionholders (Option Scheme) (together, the Schemes).



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF.

Download this document