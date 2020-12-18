View All Xplore Wealth News

Court Orders Scheme Meetings and Despatch of Scheme Booklet



Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) (Xplore) refers to its announcement on 28 October 2020 that it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) (HUB24) in relation to the proposed acquisition of Xplore by HUB24 by way of scheme of arrangement between Xplore and its shareholders (Share Scheme) and a separate concurrent scheme of arrangement between Xplore and its optionholders (Option Scheme) (together, the Schemes).



For more information, please download the attached PDF

