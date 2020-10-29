View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - HUB Placement Completion



HUB24 (ASX:HUB) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a $50 million fully underwritten placement (Placement) of 2.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares in HUB24 (New Shares) to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of $20 per New Share (Placement Price).



The Placement attracted strong demand from existing HUB24 securityholders as well as new investors. As a result, 2.5 million New Shares will be issued.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



