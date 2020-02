View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Appendix 4D and Half Yearly Report



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX: XPL) (the Company) releases its Appendix 4D (Half Year Report) and Interim Report for the half year ended 31 December 2019, as approved by the Board.



A presentation of the results will commence at 10.45am (AEDT) on 20 February 2020 via teleconference.



The results will be presented by:

- Mike Wright, Chief Executive Officer

- Bruce Hawkins, Chief Financial Officer



