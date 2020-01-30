View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Results Update and Appendix 4C (Quarterly report)



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX: XPL) (the Company or Xplore Wealth) is pleased to provide its preliminary unaudited revenue, gross margin, Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation & Amortisation (EBITDA) and Net Profit Before Tax (NPBT) results for the half year ending 31 December 2019. These unaudited results are ahead of the release of its Appendix 4D and final auditor reviewed half year report in late February 2020. The Company is also releasing its Appendix 4C (attached) providing a quarterly update on its cash position for the December 2019 quarter.



