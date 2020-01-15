View All Xplore Wealth News

Xplore Wealth - Quarterly Business Update



Xplore Wealth Limited (ASX: XPL) is one of Australia’s longest serving independent Specialist Platform Providers (SPP) and investment administrators, with extensive expertise in managed accounts. Xplore Wealth fully owns an Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) regulated Registrable Superannuation Entity (RSE) licencee, Aracon Superannuation Pty Ltd, the trustee of Aracon Superannuation Fund. Xplore Wealth’s Investment Platform, broad Managed Account offer and Superannuation services provide an array of wealth management options for Australia’s leading financial advisory firms, full service stockbrokers and wealth managers. December 2019 quarterly business update as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document