Wisr Raises $33.5 million to Accelerate Growth

Sydney, 16 January 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) (“Wisr”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to raise $33.5 million via a placement of
approximately 181 million ordinary shares (Placement). The Placement was extremely well supported and allocated to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. The Placement saw a number of high quality institutional investors join the Wisr register.
Highlights:
-
Wisr successfully completes placement raising $33.5 million
-
Proceeds will be used to accelerate the Company's growth trajectory, including ongoing
-
rollout of product ecosystem, and strengthening the balance sheet
-
Placement received exceptionally strong support from institutional and sophisticated investors
-
In addition, the Company intends to undertake a Share Purchase Plan for existing retail shareholders with a cap of $1.5 million.
For further information, please download the attached PDF.
