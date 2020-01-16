View All Wisr News

Wisr Raises $33.5 million to Accelerate Growth



Sydney, 16 January 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) (“Wisr”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to raise $33.5 million via a placement of

approximately 181 million ordinary shares (Placement). The Placement was extremely well supported and allocated to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors. The Placement saw a number of high quality institutional investors join the Wisr register.



Highlights: Wisr successfully completes placement raising $33.5 million

Proceeds will be used to accelerate the Company's growth trajectory, including ongoing

rollout of product ecosystem, and strengthening the balance sheet

Placement received exceptionally strong support from institutional and sophisticated investors

In addition, the Company intends to undertake a Share Purchase Plan for existing retail shareholders with a cap of $1.5 million.

For further information, please download the attached PDF.



Download this document