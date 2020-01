View All Wisr News

Wisr Records 36% Quarterly Loan Origination Growth



Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) (“Wisr” , or the “Company”) is pleased to announce $31.6 million of new loans originated in Q2FY20 with total originations reaching $163.8 million to 31 December 2019.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



