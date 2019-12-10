View All Wisr News

Wisr, Appointment of Chief Risk and Data Officer



Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) (“Wisr”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of former Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) General Manager of Unsecured Risk, Joanne Edwards, to the Company’s newly created role of Chief Risk and Data Officer, effective 13th January 2020.



The new role was created to focus on credit risk optimisation and data analytics of Wisr’s rapidly scaling loan book and Financial Wellness Ecosystem and extending the Company’s competitive advantage with industry changes such as Open Banking and Comprehensive Credit Reporting (CCR).



