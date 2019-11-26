View All Wisr News

WISR AGM presentation





FY20 update

1. Executed NAB partnership deal - will more than triple current margin for the Company

2. Surpassed $150 million in total loan originations

3. Successful launch of new lending product: secured vehicle finance generating first revenue in Q1FY20

4. Rollout of Smartgroup partnership now generating revenue

5. Over 85,000 Australians now introduced to the Wisr Ecosystem

6. Significant product upgrade with major release of the WisrCredit platform delivered, with deeper insights and features to leverage comprehensive credit reporting data for customers, setting a new standard in the Australian market

7. Successful release of Wisr App for Android (100% coverage of market now) Over 35,000 Wisr App downloads with app users on path to have paid of $1 million of debt by early 2020

8. Wisr wins award for Fintech Innovation in Lending at the 2019 Fintech Australia Awards and received 9 new award finalist nominations across leadership, innovation and technology



