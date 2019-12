View All Wisr News

Wisr (ASX:WZR) announces new funding goes live



Wisr Limited (ASX:WZR) is pleased to announce that in relation to the debt warehouse program announced to the market on 28 October 2019, notes were issued on 15 November 2019 to subordinated investors to commence the funding of personal loan receivables.



Key highlights



? Approximate tripling of the average margin to Wisr compared to current loan unit economics

? The Company is well capitalised with $10.0 million cash and $2.8 million liquid loan assets at 30 September 2019

