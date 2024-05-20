View All Western Yilgarn News

Western Yilgarn - Successful Phase 4 Drilling Expands Targets at Ida Holmes



HIGHLIGHTS Phase 4 Southern extension auger drilling (800m by 100m) has been analysed by pXRF extending the high priority N1 and N4 Ni-Cu-PGE targets to the south and adding 2 new targets.

2 new Ni-Cu-PGE targets identified increasing overall project potential.

26 targets now confirmed comprising 15 Ni-Cu-PGE targets and 11 LCT Pegmatite targets.

2 high priority Ni-Cu-PGE targets N1 and N4 have been extended by 2km and 4km respectively with copper up to 714ppm.

Further exploration planned, including: - Phase 1 Airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey has been awarded for a total of ~1800 line km and will commence in late May to identify Aircore and RC drilling targets.

- Maiden 5,000m Aircore/RC program to follow airborne EM.

- Hells Gate Project (E57/1235).



Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the recently completed Phase 4 auger drilling program at the Ida Holmes Junction Project in Western Australia.



The Phase 4 drilling campaign has tested for priority Ni-Cu-PGE targets and LCT Pegmatite targets into E36/1066 (Figure 1), as previously published (ASX release 8/04/24), with two new high priority Ni-Cu-PGE targets identified by the program (Figure 1).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



