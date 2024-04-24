View All Western Yilgarn News

Western Yilgarn - Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B - March 2024



Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Report for the three-month period ending 31st March 2024.



HIGHLIGHTS



Ida Holmes Junction Project Western Yilgarn’s Bulga Project renamed Ida Holmes Junction Project.

Farm-in and Joint Venture terms agreed with Fleet Street Holdings Limited securing WYX exclusive right to earn into 4 tenements along the highly prospective Holmes Dyke and Ida Fault regions.

51km2 Fleet Street lease application E36/1081 was granted in March. Total project area now stands at ~686km2 Phase 3 (200m x 100m infill) auger drilling campaign completed with an additional 1,338 holes for a total of 3,685 holes drilled at the Project.

Phase 4 auger drilling campaign in newly granted and unexplored lease E36/1066 at Ida Holmes Junction commences.

Drilling program includes two high priority Ni-Cu-PGE targets defined close to the highly prospective Ida Fault and Holmes Dyke junction and are untested to the south.

In addition, 22 targets will be tested including 13 x Ni-Cu-PGE and 11 x LCT pegmatite.

Post quarter, WYX remobilised its auger geochemistry team on 7 April to continue field activities following demobilisation of the team due to significant rainfall



For more information, download the attached PDF.



