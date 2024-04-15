Media ReleasesWestern Yilgarn

View All Western Yilgarn News


Western Yilgarn - Boodanoo Exploration Lease Granted Contains Defined Target

15 Apr 2024 08:41 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

  • “Boodanoo Northeast” tenement E59/2881 has been granted.
  • An exciting ~2km long gold in soil target (up to 66ppb) was defined following a historical data review by the WYX team.
  • The gold target trends north directly into a nugget field held by others under a prospecting licence within the lease.
  • Geochemistry and mapping will commence in late April to refine and extend the gold target.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Boodanoo Project located ~90km south of Mount Magnet in Western Australia.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?