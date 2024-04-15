Western Yilgarn - Boodanoo Exploration Lease Granted Contains Defined Target

HIGHLIGHTS
-
“Boodanoo Northeast” tenement E59/2881 has been granted.
-
An exciting ~2km long gold in soil target (up to 66ppb) was defined following a historical data review by the WYX team.
-
The gold target trends north directly into a nugget field held by others under a prospecting licence within the lease.
-
Geochemistry and mapping will commence in late April to refine and extend the gold target.
Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Boodanoo Project located ~90km south of Mount Magnet in Western Australia.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document