Western Yilgarn - Boodanoo Exploration Lease Granted Contains Defined Target



HIGHLIGHTS “Boodanoo Northeast” tenement E59/2881 has been granted.

An exciting ~2km long gold in soil target (up to 66ppb) was defined following a historical data review by the WYX team.

The gold target trends north directly into a nugget field held by others under a prospecting licence within the lease.

Geochemistry and mapping will commence in late April to refine and extend the gold target.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Boodanoo Project located ~90km south of Mount Magnet in Western Australia.



