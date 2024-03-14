Media ReleasesWestern Yilgarn

Western Yilgarn - Boodanoo Gold Target Defined and LCT Pegmatite

14 Mar 2024 12:36 PM


Highlights

-- An exciting ~2km long gold in soil target (up to 66ppb) has been defined in the new “Boodanoo Northeast” Application EL 59/2881, following historical data review by the WYX team.
-- The target trends north directly into a nugget field held by others under a prospecting licence.
-- Phase 3 Infill and extensional geochemistry has been successfully completed across the 2.4km long x 1.7km wide Lithium Caesium Tantalum (LCT) target.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Boodanoo Project located ~90km south of Mount Magnet in Western Australia.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

