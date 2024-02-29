WT Financial Group - Results Commentary and Webinar Details

Financial advice network operator, WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) today lodged its Appendix 4D and Interim Report (audit reviewed) for the half-year to 31 December 2023, and is pleased to report that the Group’s consolidated EBITDA profit was 8% up on the prior corresponding period (PCP) to $3.11M (H1FY2023 $2.88M), while net profit before tax increased 7% to $2.26M (H1FY2023 $2.11M).
Statutory income tax expense was $68K, in contrast to the PCP when the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $171K, resulting in consolidated profit after tax of $2.19M (H1FY2023: $2.28M). The result is in line with the Company’s expectations and market guidance provided by the Company.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document