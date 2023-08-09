View All WT Financial Group News

WTL Results Presentation - Sharecafe Webinar



WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafé Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 11th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST to present its indicative results for the full year to 30 June 2023 (FY23). Details below.



On Tuesday the Company announced its indicative results showing a 57% increase in revenue and other income over the prior period to $162.49M (FY22 $103.63), and a more than doubling of both net profit before tax (NPBT) - up 115% to $5.04M (FY22 $2.35M); and net profit after tax (NPAT) - up 130% to $4.31M (FY22 $1.87M).



