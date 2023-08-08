WT Financial Group - FY2023 Indicative Results

WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) is pleased to provide indicative results for the full year to 30 June 2023 (FY23) showing a 57% increase in revenue and other income over the prior period to $162.49M (FY22 $103.63), and a more than doubling of both net profit before tax (NPBT) - up 115% to $5.04M (FY22 $2.35M); and net profit after tax (NPAT) - up 130% to $4.31M (FY22 $1.87M).
The Company’s CEO, Keith Cullen, said, “Our strategic acquisitions - the methodical rationalisation of our network and operations - and restructuring of legacy processes and paradigms - to place advice, and our advisers and their clients, at the centre of our relationship with the practices we support, are delivering results”.
Summary of indicative results
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Revenue & Other Income was up 57% to $162.49M (FY22 $103.63M). Direct Cost of Sales were $145.40M (FY22 $92.56M), resulting in an expected gross profit increase of 54% to $17.08M (FY22 $11.07M).
Earnings before interest & tax (EBIT) is expected to be up 99% to $5.59M (FY22 $2.80M) after Total Operating Expenses increased just 49% to $10.62M (FY22 $7.15M); and Depreciation & Amortisation (inclusive of Right-of-Use Assets and Lease Liability Finance Costs) totalled $862k (FY22 $1.12M, inclusive of one-off expenses of $472k).
NPBT is expected to be up 115%
