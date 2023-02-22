Media ReleasesWT Financial Group

WT Financial Group - Half-Year Indicative Result and Investor Webinar

22 Feb 2023 10:18 AM


WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) is pleased to provide indicative results (set out below) for the half-year to 31 December 2022 (H1 FY2023) showing continued growth in revenue and profit.

The Company’s CEO, Keith Cullen, said, “Our revenue of more than $83M for the half year is reflective of our acquisition strategy, whilst our success in integrating and streamlining the operations of our acquisitions has enabled us to deliver a 55% increase in EBITDA over the prior corresponding period (PCP) to $2.58M, a 63% increase in EBIT to $2.21M, and 61% increase in profit before tax to just shy of $2M for the half”.

An investor webinar to provide a Company and industry update and discuss the results and will be held at 1.00pm AEDT (10.00am AWST) on Wednesday 1st March 2023. 

