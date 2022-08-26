View All WT Financial Group News

WT Financial Group - Appendix 4E Commentary



WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) today released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report (unaudited) for the full-year to 30 June 2022 (“FY2022”) confirming its indicative results which were released last week.



The Company said its results reflect the successful integration of both its Sentry Group Pty Ltd (“Sentry”) acquisition (completed on 19 July 2021) and Synchronised Business Services Pty Ltd (“Synchron”) acquisition (completed 15 March 2022). The Company said prior year (“FY2021”) comparisons should be read in the context of those material acquisition and its transformational restructure to a predominately business-to-business (“B2B”) focus from its previous direct to consumer (or “B2C”) focus.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



