WT Financial Group - FY2022 Indicative Results

WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Company” or “the Group”) today provides indicative (unaudited) results (set out below) for the full-year to 30 June 2022 (FY2022) showing strong profitability following the successful integration of both its Sentry Group Pty Ltd (“Sentry”) acquisition (completed on 19 July 2021) and Synchronised Business Services Pty Ltd (“Synchron”) acquisition (completed 15 March 2022). An investor webinar to discuss the result will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 17 August 2022 (registration link provided below).



The Company’s CEO, Keith Cullen, said, “The indicative results demonstrate the success of our restructure and acquisition strategy. Our revenue of more than $103M includes a nearly $35M contribution from Synchron from just three and a half months of the financial year – setting the stage for a very strong FY2023 with the benefit of a full year contribution from the acquisition”.



The Company said FY2021 comparisons should be read in the context of its transformational restructure to a predominately business-to-business focus which has included the aforementioned material acquisitions.



