WT Financial Group - Settlement of Acquistion - Investor Webinar

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) (WTL, the Company) is pleased to announce that is has successfully completed its acquisition (Acquisition) of national financial advisory dealer group, Synchronised Business Services Pty Ltd (Synchron), and placement of associated new shares.



The Acquisition is highly synergistic and accretive to earnings. The Company’s B2B operations now encompass Wealth Today; Sentry Group; and Synchron - making WTL the largest independent (non-institutionally-owned, non-product producing) advice network in Australia.



WTL Founder and Managing Director, Keith Cullen, will expand on the Acquisition at a shareholder and investor Webinar to be held later today, Thursday 17 March 2022, at 1:00 pm AEDT / 10:00 am AWST.



