WT Financial Group - Successful Bookbuild Completed at Premium to Market



WT Financial Group Limited (Company) (ASX: WTL) was earlier today granted a halt in trading (Trading Halt) pending the release of an announcement regarding a proposed material acquisition (Pending Acquisition) and associated capital raising.



The Company advises that it has successfully completed an oversubscribed bookbuild to raise $3M cash by way of the issue of up to 30,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.10 a share, representing a 20% premium to the VWAP of the Company’s Shares over the last 30 trading days.



An Appendix 3B will be lodged later today.



The trading halt will remain until the earlier of re-commencement of the Company’s Share trading on Tuesday 15 March 2022, or release of a market announcement regarding the Pending Acquisition.



