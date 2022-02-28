View All WT Financial Group News

WT Financial Group - Half year and 4D commentary



WT Financial Group Limited (ASX: WTL) (the “Company”, or the “Group”) today released its Appendix 4D and Audit Reviewed Interim Financial Statements for the half-year to 31 December 2021 showing Revenue & Other Income up 389% to $34.9M (H1FY2021 $7.13M), EBITDA up 886% to $1.67M (H1FY2021 $169K) and consolidated net profit after tax up 438% to $1.12M (H1FY2021: loss $333K).



The Company said that the results, which are in line with indicative results announced last week, are reflective of its success in integrating the operations of Sentry Group Pty Ltd (Sentry), following its acquisition by WTL in July 2021.



The Company will provide access details for a series of upcoming investor presentations in coming days.



