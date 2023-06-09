Media ReleasesVRX Silica

VRX Silica - Major Advance in Arrowsmith North Environmental Approvals

09 Jun 2023 08:16 AM


Highlights:
-- Environmental Review Document for Arrowsmith North accepted by DWER for publication and public review
-- To be published on 19 June 2023 for a four-week public review period
-- Marks a significant milestone in Arrowsmith North environmental approvals process

VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Review Document (ERD) for its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project (Proposal) has been accepted by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) for publication and a four-week Public Environmental Review (PER).

The PER process, which will commence on 19 June 2023, includes a requirement for VRX to respond to all comments received. This PER and response process is the final step before the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia (EPA) prepares an assessment report including recommendations to the Western Australian Environment Minister on whether the Proposal should be approved.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

