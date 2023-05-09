Media ReleasesVRX Silica

VRX Silica - Arrowsmith Brand Mineral Resource Estimate

09 May 2023 08:39 AM


Highlights:

  • New Silica Sand Mineral Resource Estimate at Arrowsmith Brand Project
  • New Project at Arrowsmith with an Inferred Resource of 523 Mt @ 97.3% SiO2
  • Drill program added 268 Mt @ 96.7% SiO2 to overall VRX Silica Mineral Resource Estimate
  • New Mining Lease application for Arrowsmith Brand
VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce the Company has extended its known JORC 2012 compliant Resources at the Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project area with a new Resource at its newly named Arrowsmith Brand project, located 270km north of Perth.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

