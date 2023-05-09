View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Arrowsmith Brand Mineral Resource Estimate



Highlights:

New Silica Sand Mineral Resource Estimate at Arrowsmith Brand Project

New Project at Arrowsmith with an Inferred Resource of 523 Mt @ 97.3% SiO2

Drill program added 268 Mt @ 96.7% SiO2 to overall VRX Silica Mineral Resource Estimate

New Mining Lease application for Arrowsmith Brand VRX Silica Limited (VRX Silica or Company) (ASX: VRX) is pleased to announce the Company has extended its known JORC 2012 compliant Resources at the Arrowsmith Silica Sand Project area with a new Resource at its newly named Arrowsmith Brand project, located 270km north of Perth.



