VRX Projects in Austrade Critical Minerals Prospectus



-- VRX Silica projects included in 2022 edition of the Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus

-- Includes the Company’s Arrowsmith North and Muchea Silica Sand Projects

-- Provides detail for potential foreign investors and marketing



VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce its Arrowsmith North and Muchea Silica Sand projects have been included in the Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus for 2022 published by Austrade.



The Prospectus was launched in Sydney by Senator The Hon. Don Farrell, Minister for Trade and Tourism.



