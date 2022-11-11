Media ReleasesVRX Silica

View All VRX Silica News


VRX Silica - Arrowsmith North Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Update

11 Nov 2022 08:14 AM


Highlights:

-- Maiden Proved Ore Reserve of 9.2Mt and updated total Ore Reserve of 221Mt
-- Updated Mineral Resource of 768Mt @ 98.0% SiO2, includes a Measured Resource of 10Mt @ 95.9% SiO2
-- Pilot plant testwork confirms product specifications for marketing and offtakes

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Ore Reserve Statement (ORS) for its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project, located 270km north of Perth.

The MRE update is based on an additional 130 close spaced grade control holes1. These holes were drilled as a pre-production activity to increase the resource confidence in the initial years of mining, and to produce a bulk sample for pilot scale metallurgical testwork and the generation of bulk samples for potential offtake partners.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.