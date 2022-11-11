View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Arrowsmith North Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Update



Highlights:



-- Maiden Proved Ore Reserve of 9.2Mt and updated total Ore Reserve of 221Mt

-- Updated Mineral Resource of 768Mt @ 98.0% SiO2, includes a Measured Resource of 10Mt @ 95.9% SiO2

-- Pilot plant testwork confirms product specifications for marketing and offtakes



VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Ore Reserve Statement (ORS) for its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project, located 270km north of Perth.



The MRE update is based on an additional 130 close spaced grade control holes1. These holes were drilled as a pre-production activity to increase the resource confidence in the initial years of mining, and to produce a bulk sample for pilot scale metallurgical testwork and the generation of bulk samples for potential offtake partners.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document