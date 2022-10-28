VRX Silica - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Media ReleasesVRX Silica

The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) during the September 2022 quarter at its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith North, Arrowsmith Central (located 270 km north of Perth), Muchea (located 50 km from Perth) and Boyatup (located 100 km east of Esperance), all situated in Western Australia.

VRX Silica Sand Resources

VRX is a Western Australian based pure-play silica sand exploration and development company with four high-value, advanced, very long-term silica sand projects in Western Australia, a Tier 1 mining region.

The Company has multi-decade scale contiguous sand deposits on granted Mining Leases with secure tenure and a combined +1.1Bn tonne Mineral Resource1 of 99.6% to 99.9% SiO2 grade silica sand.

The Company and its management team is WA based as are its four large scale, high-grade and low impurity silica sand projects. Each project can be run independently and supply high-grade silica sand to many diverse markets.

