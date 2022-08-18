View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Boyatup Silica Sand Project Maiden Mineral Resource



Highlights:



-- Inferred Mineral Resource of 60 million tonnes @ 97.8% SiO2

-- Result from shallow vacuum drilling and hand auger

-- Testwork demonstrates that the Resource can be processed to high-quality glass-making sand

-- Increases total VRX Silica Sand Resources to approx. 1.12 billion tonnes



VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Boyatup Silica Sand Project, located 125km east of Esperance.



The MRE is based on a drilling program of 46 hand-held auger and 160 vacuum drill holes to a depth of 3-4 metres for a total of 312 metres conducted in March 2022.



