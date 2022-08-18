VRX Silica - Boyatup Silica Sand Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Highlights:
-- Inferred Mineral Resource of 60 million tonnes @ 97.8% SiO2
-- Result from shallow vacuum drilling and hand auger
-- Testwork demonstrates that the Resource can be processed to high-quality glass-making sand
-- Increases total VRX Silica Sand Resources to approx. 1.12 billion tonnes
VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Boyatup Silica Sand Project, located 125km east of Esperance.
The MRE is based on a drilling program of 46 hand-held auger and 160 vacuum drill holes to a depth of 3-4 metres for a total of 312 metres conducted in March 2022.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document