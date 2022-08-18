Media ReleasesVRX Silica

VRX Silica - Boyatup Silica Sand Project Maiden Mineral Resource

18 Aug 2022 08:07 AM


Highlights:

-- Inferred Mineral Resource of 60 million tonnes @ 97.8% SiO2
-- Result from shallow vacuum drilling and hand auger
-- Testwork demonstrates that the Resource can be processed to high-quality glass-making sand
-- Increases total VRX Silica Sand Resources to approx. 1.12 billion tonnes

VRX Silica Limited (ASX: VRX) (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Boyatup Silica Sand Project, located 125km east of Esperance.

The MRE is based on a drilling program of 46 hand-held auger and 160 vacuum drill holes to a depth of 3-4 metres for a total of 312 metres conducted in March 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

