View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



The following is a summary of the activities conducted by VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) during the March 2022 quarter at its silica sand projects at Arrowsmith North, Arrowsmith Central (located 270 km north of Perth), Muchea (located 50 km from Perth) and Boyatup (located 100 km east of Esperance), all situated in Western Australia.



VRX Silica Sand Resources



VRX is a Western Australian based pure-play silica sand exploration company with four high-value, advanced, very longterm silica sand projects in Western Australia, a Tier 1 mining region.



The Company has multi-decade scale contiguous sand deposits on granted Mining Leases with secure tenure and a combined +1bn tonne Mineral Resource of 99.6% to 99.9% SiO2 grade silica sand.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document