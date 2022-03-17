View All VRX Silica News

VRX Silica - EPA approves ESD and sets timetable for Arrowsmith North



Highlights:



* EPA approves Environmental Scoping Document for Arrowsmith North

* Significant milestone and provides clarity on pathway to final environmental approval

* Cements Arrowsmith North’s position as WA’s most advanced silica sand development project



VRX Silica Limited (VRX or Company) is pleased to announce that the Environmental Protection Authority of Western Australia (EPA) has approved the Company’s Environmental Scoping Document (ESD) for proposed mining activities (Proposal) at its 100% owned Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project (Arrowsmith North), approximately 270km north of Perth in Western Australia.



The approval required no amendments to the submitted ESD document which is testament to the process that VRX has undertaken in consultation with the EPA.



EPA approval of the ESD is a significant milestone in the environmental approvals process for Arrowsmith North and provides clarity for the Company on the pathway to development.



